Resolution Minerals Acquires Mill to Boost U.S. Antimony and Tungsten Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) just unveiled an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. has announced its acquisition of a processing mill and tungsten stockpiles, aiming to accelerate its antimony and tungsten production capabilities in the U.S. This strategic move positions the company to potentially fast-track production and advance discussions on U.S. offtake agreements. The acquisition enhances Resolution’s supply chain capabilities and positions its Horse Heaven project as a potential major hub for critical metal production, addressing the U.S. Pentagon’s need for a secure antimony supply for defense applications.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of critical minerals such as antimony, tungsten, and gold. The company is strategically positioned in the Horse Heaven–Perpetua region, a significant critical minerals belt in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 41,871,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$169M

See more insights into RML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue