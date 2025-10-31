Resmed Inc. Reports Strong Start to Fiscal 2026

Resmed Inc ( (RMD) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Resmed Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resmed Inc., a leader in digital health solutions and cloud-connected devices, focuses on enhancing sleep and breathing health through innovative technologies. The company reported a strong start to fiscal year 2026 with a 9% increase in revenue, reaching $1.3 billion, and a significant improvement in gross margin. Key financial highlights include a 15% increase in income from operations and a 16% rise in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, driven by robust sales growth and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Resmed’s strategic investments in innovation and operational excellence have contributed to these positive results. Looking ahead, Resmed remains committed to delivering sustainable growth by expanding access to its healthcare solutions worldwide, as evidenced by its recent initiatives and board changes.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue