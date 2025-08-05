Resignation of CFO at Arihant Superstructures Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Arihant Superstructures Limited ( (IN:ARIHANTSUP) ) just unveiled an update.

Arihant Superstructures Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dhiraj Jopat, effective from August 4, 2025. The resignation is due to personal reasons, and Mr. Jopat has confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his departure. This change in key managerial personnel is disclosed in compliance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

More about Arihant Superstructures Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 17.54B INR

