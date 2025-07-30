Resideo Technologies Ends Agreement with Honeywell

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resideo Technologies ( (REZI) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Resideo Technologies announced a definitive agreement with Honeywell International to terminate their Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement, originally established in 2018. Resideo will make a one-time cash payment of $1.59 billion to Honeywell, eliminating future annual payments and associated covenants, which is expected to enhance Resideo’s financial flexibility and improve profitability. The termination is anticipated to be accretive to Resideo’s adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. Additionally, Resideo plans to finance this payment through a combination of cash-on-hand and new senior secured debt financing. Resideo also announced its intention to spin off its ADI Global Distribution business, creating two independent public companies.

Spark’s Take on REZI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REZI is a Outperform.

Resideo Technologies’ strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are major strengths, supporting the stock’s high score. Although the valuation suggests a high P/E ratio, the company’s effective management and strategic initiatives, as highlighted in the earnings call, provide confidence in future growth. The recent executive appointment further strengthens its leadership team.

More about Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. The company is a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Resideo’s solutions and services are present in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually.

Average Trading Volume: 1,031,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.69B

