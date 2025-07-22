Resideo Appoints Jeffrey Kutz as Chief Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resideo Technologies ( (REZI) ) has provided an update.

On July 17, 2025, Resideo Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of Jeffrey Kutz as the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective July 21, 2025. This strategic move follows Kutz’s extensive experience in financial roles, most recently at Quaker Chemical Corporation and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. His appointment is expected to strengthen Resideo’s financial leadership, with a comprehensive compensation package reflecting the company’s commitment to attracting top talent.

Spark’s Take on REZI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REZI is a Outperform.

Resideo Technologies has a strong overall score driven by its robust financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s effective management of tariff impacts and revenue growth further support the score. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which slightly tempers the overall outlook.

More about Resideo Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 1,062,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.59B

