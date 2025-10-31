Republic Services Reports Solid Q3 2025 Performance

Republic Services ( (RSG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Republic Services presented to its investors.

Republic Services, Inc., a prominent player in the environmental services sector, offers a comprehensive range of services including recycling, solid waste, and hazardous waste management, with a strong focus on sustainability and decarbonization. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Republic Services reported a net income of $550 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76, with an adjusted EPS of $1.90. The company achieved a net income margin of 13.1% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8%, reflecting robust operational performance despite cyclical volume pressures. Key financial highlights include a 3.3% total revenue growth, driven by a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, and a year-to-date cash flow from operations totaling $3.32 billion. The company also invested over $1 billion in acquisitions and returned $1.13 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Looking forward, Republic Services remains committed to its strategic goals, expecting revenue to align with the lower end of its full-year 2025 guidance while maintaining other financial targets. The company’s ongoing investments in its capabilities and focus on sustainable growth underscore its resilience and adaptability in the evolving environmental services landscape.

