Repligen Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Repligen ( (RGEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Repligen presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that specializes in developing and commercializing innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems, primarily serving biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe.

Repligen reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 22% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $189 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $729 to $737 million, reflecting a 14% to 15.5% year-over-year non-COVID organic growth.

Key highlights from the quarter include double-digit revenue growth across all franchises and geographies, with consumables and capital equipment revenues growing over 20%. Repligen also launched the SoloVPE PLUS, enhancing process analytics capabilities, and announced a strategic partnership with Novasign to integrate digital twin capabilities into its filtration systems. Financially, the company reported a GAAP net income of $15 million, compared to a loss in the previous year, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.46.

Looking ahead, Repligen remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management confident in achieving the updated financial guidance for 2025. The company continues to focus on expanding its bioprocessing portfolio and maintaining strong performance across its diverse product lines and geographical markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue