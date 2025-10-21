Rentokil Initial Announces Change in Major Holdings by GIC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Rentokil Initial ( (RTO) ).

On October 21, 2025, Rentokil Initial announced a change in its major holdings, as GIC Private Limited, based in Singapore, adjusted its voting rights in the company. The notification revealed that GIC’s total voting rights now stand at 5.908063%, down from a previous position of 6.103843%, indicating a slight decrease in their stake. This adjustment may impact Rentokil Initial’s shareholder dynamics and reflects ongoing changes in investment strategies by major stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (RTO) stock is a Hold with a $27.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on RTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RTO is a Neutral.

Rentokil Initial’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by consistent revenue growth and profitability. Technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, while valuation suggests the stock may be overvalued. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits additional insights.



More about Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial is a company operating in the pest control and hygiene services industry, providing essential services to businesses and homes worldwide. The company focuses on delivering high-quality pest management solutions and hygiene services, aiming to maintain safe and healthy environments for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 758,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.41B



