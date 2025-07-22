Renrui Human Resources Expects Strong Interim Profit Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:6919) ) has shared an announcement.

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited has announced a positive profit alert for the first half of 2025, expecting significant increases in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for flexible staffing of IT talents, supporting the company’s digital technology and cloud services as a key growth engine. The anticipated results underscore the company’s strategic focus and market positioning, laying a foundation for sustainable growth.

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited operates in the human resources industry, focusing on providing flexible staffing solutions, particularly in the digital technology and cloud services sectors. The company has gained market recognition and trust in the information technology and digital talent services fields, serving clients in the internet, telecommunications, and automotive sectors.

