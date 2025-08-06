Renovaro Biosciences Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Renovaro Biosciences ( (RENB) ) has provided an update.
Renovaro Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq on July 7, 2025, for non-compliance with the requirement to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of the fiscal year-end. Nasdaq accepted the company’s plan to regain compliance, granting an extension until October 31, 2025, to hold the meeting.
More about Renovaro Biosciences
Average Trading Volume: 3,669,929
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $57.13M
