Renovaro Biosciences Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Renovaro Biosciences ( (RENB) ) has provided an update.

Renovaro Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq on July 7, 2025, for non-compliance with the requirement to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of the fiscal year-end. Nasdaq accepted the company’s plan to regain compliance, granting an extension until October 31, 2025, to hold the meeting.

More about Renovaro Biosciences

Average Trading Volume: 3,669,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $57.13M

See more insights into RENB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue