RENOVA, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Growth Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from RENOVA ( (JP:9519) ).

RENOVA, Inc. reported significant financial growth for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a 35.4% increase in revenue and a 64.1% rise in EBITDA compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a decrease in total comprehensive income, reflecting challenges in the broader market environment. The financial results indicate RENOVA’s strong operational performance but also highlight potential volatility in the renewable energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9519) stock is a Hold with a Yen830.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RENOVA stock, see the JP:9519 Stock Forecast page.

More about RENOVA

RENOVA, Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of renewable energy projects. The company is primarily engaged in biomass power generation and other renewable energy sources, positioning itself as a key player in Japan’s transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 664,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.1B

Find detailed analytics on 9519 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue