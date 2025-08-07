RENOVA Enhances Stock Compensation Plan for Directors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RENOVA ( (JP:9519) ) has shared an update.

RENOVA, Inc. has announced an additional contribution to its share delivery trust for directors and executive officers as part of its performance-based stock compensation plan introduced in 2021. This move aims to align the interests of its directors with shareholders by linking compensation to medium- and long-term business performance and stock prices, thereby motivating directors to enhance company performance and share value.

More about RENOVA

RENOVA, Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on creating green and sustainable energy systems. The company aims to become Asia’s leader in renewable energy, offering solutions that align with their mission and vision.

Average Trading Volume: 664,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.1B

