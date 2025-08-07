RENOVA Boosts Employee Share Trust to Enhance Corporate Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RENOVA ( (JP:9519) ) has provided an announcement.

RENOVA, Inc. has announced an additional contribution to its share delivery trust for employees, initially established in 2021. This move aims to enhance employee motivation and morale by securing funds for acquiring company shares, thereby supporting the company’s mission to increase corporate value in the long term.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9519) stock is a Hold with a Yen830.00 price target.

More about RENOVA

RENOVA, Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on creating green and sustainable energy systems. The company aims to become a leader in Asia’s renewable energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 664,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.1B



