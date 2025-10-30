Renasant Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Renasant ( (RNST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Renasant presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Renasant Corporation is a financial services institution operating primarily in the Southeast, offering banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Renasant Corporation reported a net income of $59.8 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.63. The company highlighted strong loan growth and profit improvement, alongside successful integration with The First, which is expected to meet financial goals set by the merger. Key financial metrics included a net interest income of $228.1 million, a net interest margin of 3.85%, and a cost of total deposits at 2.14%. The company also saw a 9.9% annualized net loan growth and a decrease in deposits by $158.1 million due to public fund seasonality. Looking ahead, Renasant Corporation remains focused on leveraging its merger with The First to achieve its financial objectives, while maintaining a cautious outlook on credit quality and market conditions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue