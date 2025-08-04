Remsons Industries Acquires Majority Stake in Astro Motors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Remsons Industries Limited ( (IN:REMSONSIND) ).

Remsons Industries Limited has announced the acquisition of a 51.01% stake in Astro Motors Private Limited. The company has filed applications with BSE and NSE for approval to issue and allot equity shares on a preferential basis to Astro Motors’ existing promoters. A revised valuation report has been issued, adjusting the weighted average fair value of the company’s shares to Rs. 131.46 from Rs. 124.53, though the issue price remains unchanged at Rs. 132 per share.

More about Remsons Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 59,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.32B INR

