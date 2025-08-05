RemSense Technologies Issues 4 Million Unlisted Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RemSense Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:REM) ) has provided an announcement.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. announced the issuance of 4,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.10, set to expire on June 30, 2028. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company’s growth trajectory.

More about RemSense Technologies Ltd.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing and providing innovative technology solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 123,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.69M

