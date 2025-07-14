RemeGen Co., Ltd. Announces 2025 H Shareholders Meeting to Discuss Key Governance Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RemeGen Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9995) ) has issued an announcement.

RemeGen Co., Ltd. has announced a 2025 second class meeting of H shareholders to be held on July 31, 2025. The meeting will address special resolutions including changes to the company’s registered capital, the cancellation of its supervisory committee, and amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedures for shareholder meetings. These changes may significantly impact the company’s governance structure and operational procedures, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9995) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.59 price target.

RemeGen Co. Ltd. Class H

RemeGen Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the biotechnology industry. The company is focused on developing innovative biopharmaceutical products, primarily targeting areas such as oncology, autoimmune, and ophthalmic diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 12,613,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$38.12B



