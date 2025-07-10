ReMEDy2 Trial: A New Hope for Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment

Diamedica Therapeutics ((DMAC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: The ReMEDy2 Trial, officially titled ‘Phase 2/3 Adaptive Design, Randomized Double-blind Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of DM199 for the Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke,’ aims to assess the safety and efficacy of DM199 in treating moderate acute ischemic stroke (AIS) within 24 hours of onset. This study is significant as it targets patients with limited treatment options, excluding those eligible for mechanical thrombectomy or fibrinolytics unless they have persistent deficits.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein, administered initially via intravenous dose followed by subcutaneous doses. The treatment aims to improve outcomes for AIS patients with moderate severity.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. The primary purpose is treatment, with both participants and investigators blinded to minimize bias. The study will conduct an interim analysis after 200 participants complete assessments.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 7, 2021, and the last update was on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: The update on this trial could influence DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if results show efficacy, potentially increasing investor confidence. It also highlights the competitive landscape in stroke treatment, where innovative solutions like DM199 are crucial.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue