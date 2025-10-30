RELX PLC Acquires Additional Treasury Shares to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has shared an announcement.

RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, announced the purchase of 54,800 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held as treasury shares, increasing the total number of treasury shares to 57,887,533. This move is part of RELX’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation and increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £3821.00 price target.

Analyst Take on GB:REL Stock

According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors contributing to the score. However, the stock’s technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and its valuation appears high, which tempers the overall score.



More about RELX plc

Average Trading Volume: 4,019,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £61.8B



