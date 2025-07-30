Reliance Industries Announces Key Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Reliance Industries Limited ( (IN:RELIANCE) ) has issued an update.

Reliance Industries Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, with the appointment of Anant M. Ambani as a Whole-time Director and Executive Director, and the re-appointment of Hital R. Meswani in the same capacity. Additionally, Dinesh Kanabar has been appointed as an Independent Director. These appointments, approved by a significant majority through e-voting, are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited is a major player in the Indian conglomerate sector, primarily involved in petrochemicals, refining, oil, telecommunications, and retail. The company is known for its diverse portfolio and significant influence in the Indian and global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 734,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 18773.6B INR

For detailed information about RELIANCE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue