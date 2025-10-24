Rein Therapeutics Secures Third Pre-Paid Advance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Rein Therapeutics ( (RNTX) ).

On July 29, 2025, Rein Therapeutics entered into a Pre-Paid Advance Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., allowing the company to request up to $6.0 million in pre-paid advances over a year. The agreement stipulates that advances will be purchased at 95% of their face value, with interest accruing at 8% annually, increasing to 18% upon default. On October 23, 2025, Rein Therapeutics received a third pre-paid advance of $1.0 million from Yorkville, with net proceeds of $0.95 million, as part of a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNTX) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rein Therapeutics stock, see the RNTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RNTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNTX is a Underperform.

Rein Therapeutics is experiencing severe financial difficulties, with persistent negative net income and cash flows. The technical analysis suggests bearish momentum with potential near-term volatility. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends further highlight the company’s weak financial position. The overall outlook for the stock is challenging, with significant risks outweighing potential rewards.

To see Spark’s full report on RNTX stock, click here.

More about Rein Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 139,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.73M

Learn more about RNTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue