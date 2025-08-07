RegenXBio and AbbVie Amend Collaboration Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

RegenXBio ( (RGNX) ) has shared an update.

On August 5, 2025, REGENXBIO Inc. and AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. amended their collaboration agreement to modify the development plan for diabetic retinopathy and enhance investment in the wet AMD program. This amendment includes a revised milestone payment structure, with AbbVie committing $100 million upon the first patient dosed in the Phase IIb/III trial and another $100 million for the subsequent Phase III trial. Additionally, AbbVie will lead a new Phase IIIb study for wet AMD, while REGENXBIO will focus on advancing its gene therapy programs, including RGX-202 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and RGX-121 for Hunter syndrome, with potential FDA approvals and pivotal trial data expected in the coming years.

The most recent analyst rating on (RGNX) stock is a Buy with a $39.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RegenXBio stock, see the RGNX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RGNX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RGNX is a Neutral.

RegenXBio’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial challenges and valuation concerns, offset by positive developments in earnings calls and strategic partnerships. Technical indicators are neutral, providing no strong directional signals.

To see Spark’s full report on RGNX stock, click here.

More about RegenXBio

REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious diseases. The company specializes in treatments for neuromuscular diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy, neurodegenerative diseases such as Hunter syndrome, and retinal diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Average Trading Volume: 939,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $417.7M

Learn more about RGNX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue