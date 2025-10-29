Regeneron’s Aflibercept Study Sheds Light on Retinal Vasculitis Incidence

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recently completed a study titled Incidence of Retinal Vasculitis Among Patients Receiving Aflibercept 2 mg: A US Real-World Evidence Study Using the IRIS Registry. The study aimed to describe and estimate the incidence of retinal vasculitis (RV) events among patients receiving aflibercept intravitreal (IVT) therapy in US clinical practice, highlighting the significance of monitoring adverse effects in real-world settings.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focused on aflibercept 2 mg, a drug administered intravitreally, to treat patients with retinal conditions. The purpose was to observe the incidence of RV among patients receiving this treatment in a real-world context.

Study Design: This was an observational cohort study with a retrospective time perspective. It involved reviewing clinical records to confirm RV cases identified using ICD-10-CM codes, without any specific interventions beyond standard clinical practice.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on December 24, 2024, and the last update was submitted on October 27, 2025. These dates mark the progression and completion of the study, providing a timeline for data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: The completion of this study may influence Regeneron’s stock performance by providing valuable safety data on aflibercept, potentially affecting investor sentiment positively. As aflibercept is a key product for Regeneron, insights into its safety profile could impact its competitive standing in the ophthalmology market.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

