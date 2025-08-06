Regency Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends for August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, Regency Centers Corporation’s Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its common stock, Series A preferred stock, and Series B preferred stock. The dividends are scheduled to be paid in October 2025, with specific dates set for each type of stock, impacting shareholders and reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (REG) stock is a Buy with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Regency Centers stock, see the REG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REG is a Outperform.

Regency Centers’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of the stock score. The technical analysis reflects stability, while the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. Despite some operational risks, the overall outlook remains positive due to strategic acquisitions and strong capital deployment.

More about Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a leading national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with strong demographics. The company’s portfolio includes properties with productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and top-tier retailers. Regency Centers operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 1,112,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.88B

