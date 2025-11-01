Regal Rexnord’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Regal Rexnord Corporation ((RRX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Regal Rexnord Corporation painted a picture of mixed sentiment. While the company experienced significant growth in orders and positive developments in the data center market, challenges such as tariffs and rare earth magnet sourcing posed notable obstacles. Adjustments in guidance further highlighted the headwinds faced by the company.

Strong Order Growth

Regal Rexnord reported a robust increase in orders during the third quarter, with a 9.8% rise compared to the previous year. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.05, and the backlog increased by 6%, indicating promising growth prospects for the future.

Significant Data Center Market Wins

The company achieved substantial success in the data center market, booking $135 million in orders during Q3 and an additional $16 million in October. This growth is a significant leap from $30 million five years ago to $130 million this year, with a strong bid pipeline nearing $1 billion.

Favorable Free Cash Flow and Debt Management

Regal Rexnord generated $174 million in free cash flow during the third quarter, which was primarily used to reduce debt, leaving the company with no variable rate debt at the end of the quarter.

Positive Outlook for 2026

The company has a positive outlook for 2026, driven by strong order momentum. It projects nearly $900 million in free cash flow and aims for a net debt leverage target of 2.5x by the end of the year.

Tariff and Rare Earth Magnet Challenges

The company faced challenges due to additional tariffs announced in August and difficulties in sourcing rare earth magnets, which impacted margins and shipment capabilities.

Lowered 2025 Guidance

Regal Rexnord adjusted its EPS guidance for 2025, narrowing and lowering it to a range of $9.50 to $9.80, reflecting the margin pressures from tariffs and rare earth supply chain issues.

Weakness in Medical End Market

Sales in the medical end market were adversely affected by the availability of rare earth magnets and project timing, impacting the performance of the AMC segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

The company provided forward-looking guidance, indicating a 2% increase in third-quarter sales and a 10% rise in orders, signaling strong top-line momentum. It expects low to mid-single-digit sales growth in 2026, driven by strong order backlogs and data center market opportunities, with nearly $900 million in free cash flow anticipated next year.

In conclusion, Regal Rexnord’s earnings call revealed a dynamic landscape of growth and challenges. While the company is poised for future growth, particularly in the data center market, it must navigate the headwinds of tariffs and supply chain issues. The adjusted guidance reflects these challenges, yet the overall sentiment remains optimistic for the years ahead.

