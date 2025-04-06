Refex Industries Appoints New Chief Business Officer for Ash & Coal Handling

Refex Industries Limited ( (IN:REFEX) ) has shared an update.

Refex Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Tarun Arora as the Chief Business Officer for their Ash & Coal Handling Business Unit, effective April 5, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s operations in the ash and coal handling sector, leveraging Mr. Arora’s extensive experience in logistics and stakeholder management to drive growth and improve operational efficiency.

More about Refex Industries Limited

YTD Price Performance: -17.40%

Average Trading Volume: 31,039

Current Market Cap: 51.88B INR

