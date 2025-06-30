REF Holdings Limited Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

REF Holdings Limited ( (HK:1631) ) has provided an update.

REF Holdings Limited has announced updates to the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for identifying and nominating qualified individuals for the company’s board of directors. The amendments, effective from June 30, 2025, aim to enhance the diversity and effectiveness of the board by including a member of a different gender and ensuring a majority of independent non-executive directors. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure and align with its corporate strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 793,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$126.7M

