REF Holdings Limited Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

REF Holdings Limited ( (HK:1631) ) has issued an update.

REF Holdings Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective June 30, 2025. The board comprises a non-executive director, an executive director, and three independent non-executive directors. The company has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each. These changes in the board and committee structures may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about REF Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 793,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$126.7M

For an in-depth examination of 1631 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue