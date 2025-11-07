Redwood Trust Files Prospectus for $175M Stock Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Redwood ( (RWT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On March 3, 2025, Redwood Trust, Inc. filed a new shelf registration statement with the SEC, replacing its previous registration from 2022. The company also filed a prospectus supplement on November 7, 2025, for its ongoing ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, allowing for the sale of common stock worth up to $175 million. Additionally, Redwood Trust amended its distribution agreement with several sales agents to facilitate the sale of shares under the new registration, maintaining the same material terms as before.

The most recent analyst rating on (RWT) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Redwood stock, see the RWT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RWT is a Neutral.

Redwood’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by high leverage and negative cash flows. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing on the score. While the high dividend yield offers some valuation appeal, the negative P/E ratio reflects ongoing profitability issues. The earnings call provided a balanced view, highlighting both achievements and challenges.

More about Redwood

Redwood Trust, Inc. operates in the financial industry, focusing on real estate investment and mortgage-backed securities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,042,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $678.4M

