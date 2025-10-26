Redington Limited Wins Appeal Against GST Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Redington Limited ( (IN:REDINGTON) ) has shared an update.

Redington Limited has successfully contested a demand order of INR 91.74 crore for the financial year 2020-2021, as the Joint Commissioner (ST), GST Appeals, quashed the demand initially raised by the Deputy Commissioner (CT). This favorable outcome removes any financial impact on Redington’s operations, reinforcing its compliance and potentially strengthening its position in the industry.

More about Redington Limited

Redington Limited operates in the technology distribution industry, providing a range of IT products and services. The company focuses on distributing technology solutions and services across various markets, leveraging its extensive network and expertise.

Average Trading Volume: 543,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 206.4B INR

For an in-depth examination of REDINGTON stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue