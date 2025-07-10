Redelfi S.p.A. Strengthens Leadership with New CFO Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Redelfi S.p.A. ( (IT:RDF) ).

Redelfi S.p.A. has appointed Dr. Emanuele Cardone as the new CFO to support its strong growth and enhance its financial management. Dr. Cardone brings extensive experience in accounting principles, due diligence, M&A operations, and stock market listing, which will be instrumental in reinforcing Redelfi’s financial structure during its expansion phase.

More about Redelfi S.p.A.

Redelfi S.p.A. is an industrial group headquartered in Genoa, Italy, focused on developing innovative and sustainable infrastructures to promote energy transition. The company is active in the field of energy transition through the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems and emphasizes a strong commitment to ESG principles.

