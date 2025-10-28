Red Rock Resorts Q3 2025 Financial Results Highlight

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Red Rock Resorts ( (RRR) ) has provided an announcement.

Red Rock Resorts reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a net revenue increase of 1.6% to $475.6 million and a significant net income rise of 38.8% to $76.9 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company also announced an extension and additional authorization for its share repurchase program, increasing the total repurchase authority to approximately $573 million, and declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per Class A common share, highlighting its robust financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (RRR) stock is a Hold with a $63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Red Rock Resorts stock, see the RRR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RRR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RRR is a Neutral.

Red Rock Resorts demonstrates strong financial performance and growth, particularly in Las Vegas operations, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, high leverage and technical indicators suggest caution. The stock’s valuation appears high, but the dividend yield offers some appeal.

More about Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that manages Station Casinos LLC, a leading provider of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment in Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos operates various properties throughout the Las Vegas valley, offering regional entertainment destinations with amenities such as hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and traditional casino gaming.

Average Trading Volume: 725,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.23B

