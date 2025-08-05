Recursion Pharmaceuticals Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( (RXRX) ) has issued an update.

On August 5, 2025, Recursion Pharmaceuticals reported its second quarter 2025 financial results and business updates, highlighting a $7 million milestone achieved with Sanofi and advancements in its clinical programs. The company is leveraging its AI-powered platform to drive progress in its pipeline, including the DAHLIA trial for REC-1245 and the ELUCIDATE trial for REC-617, while also expanding its partnerships with Sanofi, Roche, Genentech, Bayer, and Merck KgAa.

Spark’s Take on RXRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RXRX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 54 reflects strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships but is offset by ongoing profitability challenges and high volatility. Short-term technical indicators are favorable, but the stock’s valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. Strategic corporate decisions aim to improve financial stability but highlight underlying operational issues.

More about Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage TechBio company focused on decoding biology to improve lives. The company specializes in discovering and developing new medicines using advanced models and AI-powered platforms, with a market focus on oncology and immunology.

Average Trading Volume: 28,595,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.45B

