Recursion Pharmaceuticals Advances REC-4881 Study for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc ((RXRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1b-2, Multicenter, Trial To Evaluate The Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetics, And Pharmacodynamics Of REC-4881 in Patients With Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)’. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of REC-4881, a drug designed to treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, a hereditary condition that can lead to colorectal cancer.

The study tests the drug REC-4881, administered orally in doses of 4mg and 8mg, against a placebo. REC-4881 is intended to manage the symptoms and progression of FAP, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a sequential intervention model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered.

The study began on September 14, 2022, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 6, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study activities.

The successful development of REC-4881 could significantly impact Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ market position, potentially boosting its stock performance and attracting investor interest. This is particularly relevant in the competitive landscape of genetic disorder treatments, where innovation is key.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

