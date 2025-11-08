Recupero Etico Sostenibile Announces Major Shareholder Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Recupero Etico Sostenibile S.p.A ( (IT:RES) ) has shared an update.

Recupero Etico Sostenibile S.p.A. has announced a substantial change in its ownership structure following a shareholder agreement involving Antonio Valerio and associated parties. This agreement, which involves 78.76% of the company’s share capital, aims to consolidate voting power and influence the composition of the Board of Directors, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

Recupero Etico Sostenibile S.p.A (RES) operates in the Circular Economy and environmental sustainability sector, focusing on the waste management process, including selection, treatment, and transformation for recycling and reuse. Founded in 1989, RES is headquartered in Isernia and is known for its technological research to enhance environmental protection and worker safety.

Average Trading Volume: 7,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €81.53M

