Reckitt Reports Strong Q3 Performance with Strategic Growth in Emerging Markets

Reckitt reported a robust third-quarter performance for 2025, with a 6.7% increase in like-for-like net revenue in its Core Reckitt segment, driven by significant growth in emerging markets and a return to growth in developed markets. The company is executing its strategic objectives to become a leading consumer health and hygiene company, with innovations in categories such as Intimate Wellness and Self Care contributing to growth. Despite challenges in certain regions, Reckitt maintains its full-year guidance, expecting continued growth and profitability, supported by a £1 billion share buyback program and ongoing strategic divestments.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RKT) stock is a Hold with a £56.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reckitt stock, see the GB:RKT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid financial health, despite some challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC operates in the consumer health and hygiene industry, focusing on products that promote health, hygiene, and nutrition. The company’s primary products include well-known brands like Dettol, Durex, Lysol, and Mead Johnson Nutrition, with a strong market presence in both developed and emerging markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,464,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.75B

