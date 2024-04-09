Recharge Metals Schedules Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited has announced a general meeting to be held on May 10th, 2024, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions concerning the ratification of previously issued shares to specific investors and the participation of Director Felicity Repacholi in a placement. Shareholders registered by May 8th are eligible to vote, and the company urges them to consult their professional advisers if unsure how to proceed.

