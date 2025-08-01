REC Limited Submits Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for FY 2024-25

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from REC Limited ( (IN:RECLTD) ) is now available.

REC Limited has submitted its Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the financial year 2024-25 to the stock exchanges, in compliance with SEBI regulations. The report, which is part of the company’s annual report, includes an Independent Reasonable Assurance Report by Corporate Professionals, New Delhi. This submission underscores REC Limited’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, potentially enhancing its reputation and trust among stakeholders.

More about REC Limited

REC Limited is a Maharatna company under the Government of India, primarily engaged in financial and credit leasing activities. It operates in the financial and insurance services industry, with a focus on credit granting, contributing to 98.88% of its turnover. The company has a significant presence across India with 33 offices, including regional and subsidiary offices.

Average Trading Volume: 454,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 1040.8B INR

