REC Limited Announces 56th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report Release

The latest announcement is out from REC Limited ( (IN:RECLTD) ).

REC Limited has announced its 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 27, 2025, which will be conducted via video conferencing. The company has released its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25, which is available on its website and through the National Securities Depository Limited. Shareholders are informed of the cut-off date for e-voting eligibility and the period for remote e-voting. The announcement underscores REC Limited’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, ensuring shareholders are informed and able to participate in the decision-making process.

More about REC Limited

REC Limited is a Maharatna company under the Government of India, operating in the energy sector. It focuses on providing financial assistance to power sector projects across India, facilitating infrastructure development and energy security.

Average Trading Volume: 454,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 1040.8B INR

