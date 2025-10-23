Realord Group Faces Winding-Up Petition Against Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Realord Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1196) ) just unveiled an update.

Realord Group Holdings Limited announced that a winding-up petition has been filed against its subsidiary, Realord International Financial Limited, by Ms. Lung Chung Mei Beatrice in the High Court of Hong Kong. The petition concerns an outstanding payment of HK$12,000,000 related to a sale and purchase agreement from 2018. Despite the legal proceedings, the company believes the claimed amount will not materially impact its operations or financial position and is seeking to resolve the dispute amicably while keeping shareholders informed.

Realord Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry through its subsidiary, Realord International Financial Limited (RIF). RIF is an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, primarily engaged in corporate finance advisory, asset management, securities brokerage services, money lending, and margin financing. The RIF Group contributed significantly to the company’s revenue and assets in the year ending December 2024.

