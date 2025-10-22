ReadyTech Releases Typeset 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:RDY) ) has shared an announcement.

ReadyTech Holdings Limited has released a typeset version of its 2025 Annual Report, which includes a letter from the Chair and CEO, with no other changes from the previously lodged version. This release underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, reinforcing its industry position as a key player in SaaS solutions for various sectors.

More about ReadyTech Holdings Ltd.

ReadyTech is a leading provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions for sectors such as education, employment services, workforce management, government, and justice. The company focuses on people management systems, offering technology that aids in managing complexity and delivering meaningful outcomes.

