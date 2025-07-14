ReadyTech Holdings Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:RDY) ) has issued an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. has announced the cessation of 93,688 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not satisfied by the deadline of June 30, 2025. This cessation reflects a potential adjustment in the company’s equity structure, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations regarding future performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RDY) stock is a Hold with a A$3.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:RDY Stock Forecast page.

More about ReadyTech Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 54,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$304M

For an in-depth examination of RDY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

