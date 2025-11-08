Ready Capital Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ready Capital ( (RC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ready Capital presented to its investors.

Ready Capital Corporation is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and servicing lower-to-middle-market commercial real estate loans, including U.S. Small Business Administration and USDA loans. Headquartered in New York, the company operates nationwide with a focus on commercial real estate finance.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Ready Capital Corporation announced a GAAP loss per common share from continuing operations of $(0.13) and a distributable loss per common share of $(0.94). The company is actively working on restoring its financial health by implementing decisive exit strategies for underperforming loans and managing upcoming debt maturities.

Key highlights from the quarter include LMM commercial real estate originations totaling $139 million and Small Business Lending loan originations amounting to $283 million. The company also completed two portfolio sales consisting of 217 loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $758 million, generating net proceeds of $109 million. Additionally, Ready Capital secured ownership of a mixed-use asset in Portland, OR, through a consensual deed-in-lieu arrangement.

Despite the losses, Ready Capital’s book value per share stood at $10.28 as of September 30, 2025. The company also repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $4.17 per share as part of its stock repurchase program.

Looking ahead, Ready Capital’s management remains focused on achieving balance sheet stability and profitability. The company continues to prioritize risk management and strategic asset sales to navigate the challenging market conditions and enhance shareholder value.

