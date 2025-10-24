REA Group Ltd to Announce Q1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

REA Group Ltd ( (AU:REA) ) has issued an announcement.

REA Group Ltd announced that it will release its Q1 FY26 results on 7 November 2025, with a briefing hosted by incoming CEO Cameron McIntyre and CFO Janelle Hopkins. This announcement signifies a key moment for stakeholders to assess the company’s financial health and strategic direction under new leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:REA) stock is a Buy with a A$270.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on REA Group Ltd stock, see the AU:REA Stock Forecast page.

More about REA Group Ltd

REA Group Ltd is a multinational digital advertising business specializing in property. It operates Australia’s leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au, as well as Flatmates.com.au and property.com.au. The company owns Mortgage Choice Pty Ltd, PropTrack Pty Ltd, Campaign Agent Pty Ltd, and Realtair Pty Ltd, providing a range of services from mortgage broking to real estate transaction technology. Internationally, REA Group has interests in Housing.com in India, iGUIDE in Canada, and realtor.com in the US, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 175,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.86B

