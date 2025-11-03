REA Group Ltd Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from REA Group Ltd ( (AU:REA) ) is now available.

REA Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Cameron McIntyre as a director, effective from November 3, 2025. The announcement indicates that McIntyre currently holds no securities or interests in contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh perspective and potential strategic contributions to the board without existing conflicts of interest.

More about REA Group Ltd

REA Group Ltd operates in the digital real estate services industry, providing online property listings and related services primarily through its realestate.com.au platform. The company focuses on connecting property seekers with real estate professionals and offers a range of products and services to enhance the property buying, selling, and renting experience.

YTD Price Performance: -7.75%

Average Trading Volume: 177,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$28.15B

