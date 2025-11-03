REA Group Announces Director Owen Wilson’s Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from REA Group Ltd ( (AU:REA) ).

REA Group Ltd has announced the cessation of Owen Wilson as a director effective October 31, 2025. This final director’s interest notice details Wilson’s holdings in performance rights and restricted ordinary shares under various incentive plans. The announcement marks a significant change in the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:REA) stock is a Hold with a A$230.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on REA Group Ltd stock, see the AU:REA Stock Forecast page.

More about REA Group Ltd

REA Group Ltd operates in the digital real estate sector, providing property advertising services primarily through its online platforms. The company focuses on connecting property seekers with sellers and real estate agents, leveraging technology to enhance the property search and transaction experience.

YTD Price Performance: -7.75%

Average Trading Volume: 177,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$28.15B

