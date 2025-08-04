RC365 Holding Appoints Bowsprit Partners as Financial Adviser

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RC365 Holding plc has appointed Bowsprit Partners Limited as its Financial Adviser to enhance its financial strategy and operations. This appointment is expected to strengthen RC365’s position in the fintech industry, particularly in cross-border equity capital markets, and support its expansion plans into new markets, including the UK and Europe.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RCGH is a Neutral.

RC365 Holding PLC’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges. While the company has shown revenue growth, persistent profitability issues and high leverage pose risks. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics highlight potential overvaluation concerns.

RC365 Holding plc is a payment solutions and fintech company operating primarily in East and Southeast Asia through its subsidiaries Regal Crown Technology and HC Capital. The company provides secure payment gateway solutions, IT support, and development services for financial systems, including ERP solutions. Since 2021, it has expanded its services to include digital remittance, foreign exchange, and asset-linked credit card solutions, catering to multinational merchants, SMEs, and individuals. RC365 aims to further expand into the virtual banking market and geographically into the UK and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 371,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

