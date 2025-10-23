RC Fornax PLC: Strategic Advances and Future Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RC Fornax PLC, a UK-based consultancy specializing in engineering solutions for the defence sector, has announced its expectation to release final year results for FY 2025 in January 2026. The company is making significant strides in aligning with next-generation defence priorities and is in advanced discussions for major commercial agreements. Despite a decrease in revenue and a reported loss before tax, RC Fornax has expanded market access and is developing innovative solutions like Smartscope and Procure X to enhance its growth strategy. The board remains optimistic about 2026, supported by a stabilizing defence environment and the commercialisation of new technologies.

RC Fornax PLC is an AIM-quoted company that provides outcome-based engineering solutions to the UK defence industry. Founded in 2020 by RAF veteran Paul Reeves, the company focuses on improving project efficiencies and delivering value for money in the sector.

Average Trading Volume: 634,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

