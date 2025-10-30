RBL Bank Concludes Postal Ballot with Approval for Executive Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RBL Bank Ltd. ( (IN:RBLBANK) ) just unveiled an update.

RBL Bank Limited announced the successful conclusion of its postal ballot process, which sought approval for the remuneration of its Managing Director & CEO, Mr. R. Subramaniakumar, and Executive Director, Mr. Rajeev Ahuja. The resolutions were passed with the requisite majority through remote e-voting, marking a significant step in the bank’s governance and operational transparency. The results have been made publicly available on the bank’s website and other relevant platforms, underscoring its commitment to regulatory compliance and stakeholder engagement.

RBL Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, offering a wide range of banking services. The bank is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and operates with a focus on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its customers.

