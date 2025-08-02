RBC Bearings Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

Rbc Bearings ( (RBC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rbc Bearings presented to its investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer specializing in precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors, known for its highly technical and regulated products. The company reported a solid performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with net sales reaching $436.0 million, marking a 7.3% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by a 10.4% rise in the Aerospace/Defense segment and a 5.5% increase in the Industrial segment.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross margin of 44.8%, slightly down from the previous year, but with an adjusted gross margin of 45.4%. Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to 15.7% of net sales, up from 13.7% the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA at 32.5%. The company also reported a significant increase in free cash flow to $104.3 million, reflecting a strong cash flow conversion rate of 152.3%.

Operating income for the quarter was $101.1 million, with an adjusted figure of $105.3 million, indicating an improvement over the previous year’s $97.5 million. The company’s efforts in debt reduction were reflected in a decreased interest expense of $12.2 million. Additionally, RBC Bearings reported a backlog of $1,017.3 million as of June 28, 2025, showcasing a robust demand pipeline.

Looking ahead, RBC Bearings projects net sales between $445.0 million and $455.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating a growth rate of 11.8% to 14.4% compared to the prior year. The company anticipates maintaining a gross margin between 44.0% and 44.25%, with SG&A expenses expected to range from 17.0% to 17.25% of net sales.

